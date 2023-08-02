Scream 7 Moving Forward With New Director On Board
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are part of the horror collective known as Radio Silence, ushered in a new era for the "Scream" franchise with the 2022 film of the same name. They followed it up with the successful "Scream VI," and it would've been great to see where they would've taken the film to complete a new trilogy. Alas, that wasn't meant to be.
Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will next work on an untitled monster movie for Universal. While details are sparse, it's set to star Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and the late Angus Cloud. But seeing how there was only a year between "Scream" and "Scream VI," it makes sense Paramount would want to capitalize on the franchise's momentum and get "Scream 7" out as soon as possible.
After some initial rumors a director shake-up was in the cards, Variety confirms Christopher Landon will helm the next installment. Landon is no stranger to the horror genre, as he's previously directed "Happy Death Day," "Happy Death Day 2U," and "Freaky." And honestly, he may just be the perfect choice to carry on Ghostface's mantle.
Christopher Landon has experience juggling both horror and comedy
While Radio Silence will no longer direct "Scream 7," they're still attached as executive producers. As of right now, there's also no script for the film, and there isn't going to be one until the WGA strike ends. That means there could be some time before "Scream 7" enters production, but Christopher Landon's involvement is already plenty of reason to get excited.
The "Scream" franchise has differentiated itself from other slashers with its postmodern sensibility. The characters are aware of horror movie tropes and actively seek ways to avoid them, leading to numerous humorous moments and unexpected consequences over the series. The newest "Scream" movies have kept this tradition alive, with "Scream VI" even commenting on how the characters are officially in "franchise" territory, meaning not even legacy characters are safe from Ghostface.
"Happy Death Day" and "Freaky" also have comedic moments, with characters pointing out the respective tropes being parodied. That doesn't mean they skimp on the blood, and it's precisely that balance that needs to be present in the next "Scream" movie. Landon's previous film was Netflix's "We Have a Ghost," which was another horror-comedy, so this is clearly a genre he's familiar with and enjoys working in. Details on "Scream 7" will likely remain sparse until both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are resolved, but expect Paramount to hit the ground running on this sequel when things get moving again.