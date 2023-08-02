Scream 7 Moving Forward With New Director On Board

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are part of the horror collective known as Radio Silence, ushered in a new era for the "Scream" franchise with the 2022 film of the same name. They followed it up with the successful "Scream VI," and it would've been great to see where they would've taken the film to complete a new trilogy. Alas, that wasn't meant to be.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will next work on an untitled monster movie for Universal. While details are sparse, it's set to star Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and the late Angus Cloud. But seeing how there was only a year between "Scream" and "Scream VI," it makes sense Paramount would want to capitalize on the franchise's momentum and get "Scream 7" out as soon as possible.

After some initial rumors a director shake-up was in the cards, Variety confirms Christopher Landon will helm the next installment. Landon is no stranger to the horror genre, as he's previously directed "Happy Death Day," "Happy Death Day 2U," and "Freaky." And honestly, he may just be the perfect choice to carry on Ghostface's mantle.