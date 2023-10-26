Frasier's Reboot Proves The Seinfeld Reunion Will Be Depressing & Pointless

There's a reason everybody says you can't go home again.

No bones about it, trying to restart a cultural juggernaut years after its prime is hard — and it's even harder when it's a sitcom. That's why the cast and creators of "Friends" have avoided returning to their characters, despite endless pleas to do so: the jokes that tickled everybody's funny bones in the 1990s don't always age well, and the sheer concept of a revival usually means undoing happy endings. This, in turn, risks not only the integrity of the new program, but can also chip away at the original program's legacy.

Undone endings — happy or not — haunt the latest wave of reboot discussions. The rebooted version of "Frasier" has thus far yielded mixed results, as it picks apart the happy ending the titular character (Kelsey Grammer) earned in his original series to plunge him into the uncertainties of academia and old age, making all of his previous struggles feel pointless. His struggles with his various life failures are, honestly, rather depressing. How you feel about that focus largely determines whether you're going to like the reboot or not.

Enter "Seinfeld." The proposition of a reunion has floated around for years, but in 2023, Jerry Seinfeld amped up "Seinfeld" rumors by revealing that he and Larry David had actively discussed it. On one hand, the appeal of a "Seinfeld" reunion has always been the notion of getting to fix the much-hated series finale, but in light of the "Frasier" reboot, it's worth asking whether finally getting the old New York gang back together might leave fans sorry they asked for it.