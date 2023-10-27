Is Stranger Things Scary? Parents Guide For The Hit Netflix Series

While Netflix has had plenty of hits since it began producing its own original content over a decade ago, "Stranger Things" is easily among the biggest shows that the streamer has ever created. Of course, that soaring popularity means that more kids than ever are being introduced to the franchise, which is something that some parents may not be quite ready for.

When it comes to mature-themed shows for your kids to watch, there are many out there that are a lot more risqué than "Stranger Things." That said, the series follows the experiments that are causing strange phenomena to occur in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, including a rift to another dimension and a young girl with psychic powers, so if your child is frightened of supernatural, creepy stories, this may not be for them.

Taking inspiration from "Stand By Me" and "The Goonies," the kids at the center of the story often do dangerous things like battling monsters, and they regularly swear, up to and including a couple of notorious four-letter words. On the other hand, despite having some sexual content, "Stranger Things" doesn't have a single scene of nudity across its four seasons, which means the main things you're going to be concerned about are the show's violence and scare factor. The series is heavily inspired by the works of Stephen King, though, and has clear tinges of horror from the opening moments. Still, it has only gotten darker as the characters have grown up with each passing season.