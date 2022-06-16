The Literary Character That Influenced Robert Englund's Stranger Things Season 4 Performance

Learning Vecna's backstory in Part 1 of "Stranger Things 4" is a chilling experience. Deciding to have the creature's human father played by Freddy Krueger himself? That's just inspired.

No doubt, eighties horror fans went wide-eyed with excitement when they saw the visage of Robert Englund as Victor Creel greeting Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) at Pennhurst Mental Hospital. The man who terrorized countless teens on Elm Street through the years (often taking advantage of their own terrible decisions) is about as close as you can get to horror royalty. What's more, there is some key similarities between the backstory of Englund's iconic character, conveyed in the sixth "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film, and that of Creel's son Henry (Raphael Luce) on his way to becoming the terrifying Vecna: violent childhoods, demons visiting them in their dreams, and eventual possessions leading to devastating powers. The Duffer Brothers have been open about the inspiration Freddy provided for Vecna, and they make the most out of Englund's presence. Even the scratches on Victor's desk allude to Freddy's claw-glove (via Entertainment Weekly).

It would be easy to assume that Englund didn't have to think far for inspiration then. When playing Victor Creel, all he would really have to do is tap into the backstory of the murderous, spectral dream-dweller he played for eight movies. But Englund, an actor who was classically trained at the American branch of Britain's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (via Collider), looked somewhere very unexpected when grounding his "Stranger Things" character.