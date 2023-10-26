Adam Sandler's Tragic True Life Story

Unquestionably, Adam Sandler is one of the biggest movie stars of the era. His rise to fame and fortune can be described as nothing short of astronomical. The comedian shot to celebrity status in his early 20s after landing a gig on "Saturday Night Live." Subsequently, Sandler became one of the most prominent examples of "SNL" alumni who had even more success after leaving the show. By headlining comedies like "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore" in the mid '90s, he solidified his place as a legitimate movie star. Throughout the years, Sandler's worth has exploded, grossing billions of dollars at the box office and becoming a household name the world over.

Amazingly, Sandler is one of the few comedians who can boast of a happy childhood and doesn't rely on a heavy chip on his shoulder to make audiences laugh. Having proved himself in silly movies and dramatic roles, the actor has maintained a connection to his fans by remaining humble, honest, and nearly always optimistic.

Despite usually finding a way to laugh and deliver another blockbuster hit, Sandler's life has not always been a bright and sunny walk in the park. Like everyone, the comedian has had his fair share of knocks and challenges. Continue reading to discover true-life stories of Adam Sandler behind the scenes and the obstacles that the actor had to overcome.