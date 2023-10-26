Adam Sandler's Tragic True Life Story
Unquestionably, Adam Sandler is one of the biggest movie stars of the era. His rise to fame and fortune can be described as nothing short of astronomical. The comedian shot to celebrity status in his early 20s after landing a gig on "Saturday Night Live." Subsequently, Sandler became one of the most prominent examples of "SNL" alumni who had even more success after leaving the show. By headlining comedies like "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore" in the mid '90s, he solidified his place as a legitimate movie star. Throughout the years, Sandler's worth has exploded, grossing billions of dollars at the box office and becoming a household name the world over.
Amazingly, Sandler is one of the few comedians who can boast of a happy childhood and doesn't rely on a heavy chip on his shoulder to make audiences laugh. Having proved himself in silly movies and dramatic roles, the actor has maintained a connection to his fans by remaining humble, honest, and nearly always optimistic.
Despite usually finding a way to laugh and deliver another blockbuster hit, Sandler's life has not always been a bright and sunny walk in the park. Like everyone, the comedian has had his fair share of knocks and challenges. Continue reading to discover true-life stories of Adam Sandler behind the scenes and the obstacles that the actor had to overcome.
He never wanted to leave Saturday Night Live
Catapulting to fame at a young age, Adam Sandler secured a spot on the "Saturday Night Live" roster after proving himself as a writer and making a few other appearances in movies and television. His tenure on the sketch comedy series coincided with one of the show's most beloved eras. Busting guts with memorable characters such as Opera Man and Canteen Boy, Sandler was joined by a cast that included stars such as Chris Rock, Mike Myers, David Spade, Norm MacDonald, and many more.
Much to the dismay of his fans, Sandler surprisingly left "SNL" at the conclusion of the 1994-95 season alongside another fan-favorite cast member, Chris Farley. At the time, audiences were left under the impression that the two stars had quit; however, in recent years, Sandler has exposed the truth of his exodus from the late-night series. "The NBC head dude, I know he didn't like our gang," Sandler admitted while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show." "It put a lump in my throat." The actor recalled how his manager let him down easy about not being invited back for the next season and tried to convince Sandler that it was his idea to leave. "Maybe I would have never left," joked Sandler. "I was hurt because I didn't know what else I was going to do." Thankfully, he became a box office sensation, holds no grudges, and returned to host "SNL" in 2019 where he made light of being fired with a musical monologue.
He regrets his competitive behavior
Fans may look back fondly on Adam Sandler's five-year run on "Saturday Night Live," but the actor holds some deep regrets about his NBC tenure. It is no secret that Sandler has aged significantly from the rambunctious jokester persona that made him popular. A glance at his filmography showcases how he is no longer the immature funny-voiced comedian from "Happy Gilmore" and "Big Daddy." The actor and his characters have matured and slowed down.
Still, reminiscing about his rise to A-list movie star status, Sandler is disappointed with much of his early conduct. "I used to go nuts. I had a quick temper, quick reactions," Sandler said in a 2022 interview with AARP. "I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things. Looking back on relationships, I could be an ass. I was selfish. I was competitive with other comedians." The actor admits that his aggressive pursuit of fame left him unable to acknowledge the success and talent of his peers. "I was hungry, I didn't always see clearly then. I wanted to be a big comedian like Eddie Murphy, like Rodney Dangerfield," he said. Thankfully, with success, Sandler has matured his standpoint. "I appreciate other people's talent now rather than competing," the comedian noted. "I'll watch somebody and say, 'Man, they're great. I never would have thought of that joke or that approach.'"
He wasn't ready for the criticism of Billy Madison
Although it is not his first movie, nor is it his most successful, 1995's "Billy Madison" is often credited as launching Adam Sandler's monumental film career. The movie about a man-child forced to complete a gauntlet of grade school classes in order to secure his father's estate was the first film Sandler penned alongside longtime screenwriting partner Tim Herlihy. "Billy Madison" is considered a classic today, but at the time of its release, critics were not on board with Sandler's immature antics and obnoxious energy. Notably, Roger Ebert used the opportunity to hark on the actor's screen presence, comparing him to fingernails on a blackboard.
Sadly, Sandler was ill-prepared for the barrage of negative comments coming his way. "When 'Billy Madison' came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, 'Oh yeah, they're going to write about this in New York,'" Sandler said while promoting 2022's "Hustle" (via Deadline). "We read the first one and we were like, 'Oh my god, what happened? They hate us.' And then we were like, 'It must have been this paper,' but then 90% of the papers are going, 'This is garbage.'" Putting his personal reactions aside, Sandler opted to read fewer and fewer of the comments, launching lifelong hostilities toward critics and the media.
He has a tumultuous relationship with critics
Adam Sandler has developed a notorious reputation for avoiding interviews with the media — and for good reason. The comedian can pinpoint a couple of events early in his career when he was misquoted, which resulted in his distrust for journalists. "One time I was in a room with a person who kept going on and on about how much he loved the movie," Sandler divulged to The Harvard Crimson in 2000. "That night, I see him on TV saying, 'This movie is useless.' And I'm like, 'Dude! That's the guy who was nice to me.'"
Another example of how the media has arguably done Sandler wrong came up during an interview the actor had with the Washington Post. In 1995, a rookie Sandler got in hot water with the "SNL" team when he was quoted in TV Guide for saying, "The writing sucks" on the series. "I go, 'I never f***ing said that. I never would say that,'" Sandler recalled. "I called the writer. I said, 'Why did you say I said that?' And he kind of didn't want to talk to me. I should have taped the conversation." The actor has done his best to quell the noise, spending most of his career avoiding interviews and critics. "I don't get too shook up," the actor said to AARP about the harsh publications. However, he admits the negative reviews hurt, "Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn't have to read s*** about whatever we've made."
He led an assortment of box office bombs
Adam Sandler has amassed a ridiculous amount of money. As of 2022, Sandler is reportedly worth more than $420 million. Additionally, the performer has been included on the Forbes list of highest-paid actors as recently as 2019, mostly thanks to a monumental Netflix deal worth $250 million. Regardless of the actor's undeniable success, not all his movies brought home the bacon. In fact, Sandler is responsible for an entire collection of box office disasters.
After spending most of the 1990s at the top of the comedy game, 2000's "Little Nicky" showed the first evidence that Sandler wasn't a sure thing with every film, grossing $58 million worldwide against an $80 million budget. Things got worse from there with 2002's "Punch-Drunk Love," 2004's "Spanglish," and 2009's "Funny People," each unable to make their budget back during their theatrical runs. The 2010s proved even more challenging, with "Jack and Jill" receiving a record-setting 10 Razzie Awards the film is one of the most mocked projects in Hollywood history. Unfortunately, Sandler followed it up with even more questionable projects, including "That's My Boy," "Pixels," and the biggest misstep of his career, 2014's "The Cobbler."
His insulting falling out with Sony
While Adam Sandler has remained jolly and optimistic throughout his career despite multiple failings, not everyone has remained in the actor's corner. Putting his box office bombs aside, the actor has done well for himself and developed a great track record at the beginning of his movie career. Sandler built himself a production company, Happy Madison Productions (affectionately named after his first two hits) and subsequently struck a long-term deal with Sony Pictures, which saw him star in 24 films for the company. Although mostly prosperous for all involved, things did not end so well between Sandler and the distribution company.
In 2014, when Sandler shook hands with Netflix, it essentially put an end to his relationship with Sony. With a boatload of money coming his way from the streaming service, the maneuver seemed like a natural transition. However, news soon came to light that there was far more going on behind the scenes between Sandler and his former distributor. After malicious hackers raided Sony Pictures in 2014, emails featuring Sandler's name surfaced. In discussions between Sony's heads, the comedic powerhouse was described as a self-important jerk whose best days were behind him. The actor has never publicly addressed his falling out with Sony or the emails, but after a longstanding and fruitful relationship, that one had to hurt.
His movies have stirred controversy
Apart from sporadically being torn apart by critics and studio heads, Adam Sandler's movies have stirred up many controversies throughout the years. While not every film can be a guaranteed success, Sandler's motives and character have come into question in more than one instance. For one example, there are the nepotism claims he faced when hiring his daughters to star in 2023's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."
The most notable storm created by a Happy Madison project occurred while filming the 2015 Netflix comedy "The Ridiculous 6." The feature about six cowboy brothers discovering how they share the same father owns bragging rights to being Sandler's only film to score a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, behind the scenes the film genuinely upset some cast members. Multiple indigenous extras abandoned the film after finding much of the project's content deeply offensive. Sandler called the incident a "misunderstanding," but the controversy remained a discriminatory stain on an already weak-legged project.
Also in 2015, Sandler's production company received backlash for sexism. Famed actress Rose McGowan ("Scream," "Planet Terror") called out the comedian after receiving a casting call requiring her to wear form-fitting clothes and show off ample cleavage. The "Charmed" actress shared her distaste for the request in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) (via E! News). McGowan later stated that she was not trying to "vilify" Sandler, and shockingly, she said her agent quit in the aftermath of the incident.
He deals with a few emotional issues
Truthfully, Adam Sandler does not need the critics to rag on him. The humble celebrity would be the first person to attest that he is not perfect. With a long-standing career in the limelight, Sandler has described many of the personal challenges that he has had to overcome.
During an interview with The Harvard Crimson in 2000, the comedian admitted that he has shared an anger problem with many of the characters he has portrayed. "In real life, I do have a bit of that problem. But over the years, I've been getting better I think," he said. Equally, Sandler relates to the "loser" archetype he often depicts. "I just have a natural part of my brain that feels like I don't belong here," he admitted while appearing on the "Little Gold Men" podcast (via Fox News). "This feeling uncomfortable and loser stuff I've been doing for years, it's in me."
Thankfully, aside from natural maturity, Sandler has taken his mental health into his own hands in recent years. "I talk to a shrink sometimes," the actor said while talking with AARP. "He's given me a plan. Sometimes just holding in a sentence, taking a beat for a minute before saying something stupid. When I do that, I realize it wasn't that important to say it in the first place, and I don't spend two hours making everyone around me feel weirdness for no reason."
He has spent plenty of time in the courthouse
With fame comes consequence. For Adam Sandler, that often means that he spends a lot of his time facing legal disputes. Sadly, the billion-dollar actor who is well-known for hitting the basketball court has also spent plenty of days hitting another type of court. Throughout the years, Sandler and his production company, Happy Madison, have had a plethora of legal matters to deal with.
Sandler's 2008 film "You Don't Mess With the Zohan" got in hot water after cartoonist Robert Cabell claimed that the titular character was plagiarized. Undeniably, the film about an Israeli counter-terrorist commando turned hairdresser shared many similarities with Cabell's cartoon project "Jayms Blonde" — featuring a hairstylist who fights crime utilizing his Navy SEALs training.
In 2013, Sandler and company were sued again by a carpenter who lost his finger amidst building sets for Happy Madison product "That's My Boy." The complaint filed by Richard Houpert sought $1 million for "gross negligence" after the production company failed to provide the proper safety equipment required for the job.
Sandler's most drawn-out case involved a professional nanny the actor hired to care for his children. Deanne McDonald originally settled a dispute with Sandler out of court involving undisclosed employment claims. However, the former nanny later breached a clause of the settlement that had her agree not to disclose anything about the actor after she raised further concerns about alleged "criminal activity and slavery."
He had to undergo significant hip surgery
Unfortunately, Adam Sandler is no longer the young performer who has released multiple sports and action films throughout his career. Currently in his late 50s, the comedian has felt significant signs of aging. Serious concerns arose while Sandler filmed a string of films back-to-back, including "Murder Mystery 2" and the upcoming Netflix feature "Spaceman of Bohemia." "I was hanging in a harness all the time. I kept saying, 'Something's going on with my hip, man,'" the actor said to Variety. "I was like, 'Yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing,' and we were in trouble."
Sandler underwent hip surgery in September 2022 and was understandably in a lot of agony for some time after. "I screamed a lot then calmed down and ate some food," the actor joked while speaking with Page Six after saying the surgery made him feel "old." "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn't feel rugged." Thankfully, the aging jokester seems to be back on his feet as he is currently traveling across North America for the "I Missed You" stand-up comedy tour.
He has lost some close friends
It has become somewhat of a tradition for Adam Sandler to cast his friends in his productions. "Grown Ups" and its sequel were essentially conceptualized as an opportunity to spend more time with his buddies. So, there is no doubt that comradery is a core value to the box office dynamo. Unfortunately, with over 70 film credits to his name, the actor has had to say goodbye to many co-stars throughout the years. Some of the notable friends of Sandler who have passed away include Richard Kiel, Cameron Boyce, Bob Barker, and Cloris Leachman.
There are a couple of deaths that hit Sandler harder than others. Norm MacDonald, who shared the stage with Sandler on "SNL" and had his first movie credit on "Billy Madison," passed away in 2021. "Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man," a heartbroken Sandler shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend."
Still, the most heartbreaking loss for Sandler and his friend group was the untimely passing of Chris Farley in 1997. Spending their "SNL" careers together, Farley was one of Sandler's closest confidants. The "Canteen Boy" still misses his former co-star and memorialized him with a four-minute tribute song during his hosting appearance on "SNL" in 2019.
Losing his father was extremely difficult
There is one thing that Adam Sandler values above all else: Family. The actor gives much of the credit for his success to the endless support he received growing up. While accepting the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the comedian said there was one thing that led him to the night: "I come from a great family."
Tragically, Adam Sandler was hit with a significant loss in 2003, when his father, Stanley Sandler, passed away. The actor has held much respect for his father throughout his career, even using him as inspiration for his character in 2022's "Hustle." "I was just basically doing my dad when he used to coach my teams growing up, his kind of demeanor," he said to ET Canada. "He'd push you but then he'd also say like, all right, I see my kid's about to snap, let me pull back a little bit."
Understandably, the former "SNL" star was devastated by the loss of his father, especially after watching his health decline. "I went through stuff with my dad before he died. I saw firsthand what goes on with people who are incredibly sick," Sandler told Parade. The actor still holds a special place in his heart for Stanley Sandler. "My dad. The greatest man I ever knew," reads a Facebook post from 2020. "Love you so dad! I know I was a mistake but I know you had a good time! Thanks for having me and miss you every day!"