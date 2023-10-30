Star Wars: What Kind Of Mandalorian Is Mando?

The Tribe, led by the somewhat suspicious Armorer (Emily Swallow), hews closely to the tenets of the Way of the Mandalore, with foundlings, such as Grogu, either cared for and returned to their people or inducted into the Way when they come of age. Adherents consider it their duty to protect other Mandalorians and always honor their word.

As a member of the Tribe, one of the biggest rules the Mandalorian has to follow is to never remove his helmet in the presence of another sentient being, which is why he is so reluctant to ever pop off that high-tech hotbox of his. When he finally does so in Season 2, he is not accepted back into the group until he bathes in the ancient Living Waters beneath the surface of Mandalore as a penance.

Until the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, only one member of the clan at a time is allowed to leave their covert since they do not want to be discovered. However, after Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) uses the Darksaber to unite the disparate Mandalorian clans, the Tribe begins to work alongside those they had previously considered to be apostates.