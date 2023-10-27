Harry Potter Director David Yates Admires Daniel Radcliffe's Choices Post-Deathly Hallows - Exclusive

Without question, the trio of young stars that led the "Harry Potter" franchise have gone on to very successful careers after the films wrapped up with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" in 2011. While his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have no doubt spread their creative wings post-"Deathly Hallows," perhaps no cast member has taken bigger career risks than Harry Potter himself — Daniel Radcliffe — with an array of offbeat roles in the independent film realm. From playing famed beat poet Allen Ginsberg in "Kill Your Darlings" and the communicative corpse in "Swiss Army Man" to his turns as an unwilling death match participant in "Guns Akimbo" and a demonic monster in "Horns," Radcliffe has shown there are no limits to his portrayals after playing Potter.

Given his high-profile showbiz stature, Radcliffe's career choices haven't gone without notice by his fellow industry colleagues, including the actor's former director David Yates, who helmed the last four "Harry Potter" films beginning with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in 2007.

"Dan is fearless, and I've admired what he's been doing. He'll dive into any number of different roles to redefine himself," Yates said during an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss his new big pharma drama, "Pain Hustlers." "It's admirable that he keeps trucking, and he's done particularly well recently. So all strength to Dan, and I hope he keeps going. I'm sure he will."