The Challenge 39 Is Not The Cara Maria Return Fans Deserve

After a five-season hiatus, fan-favorite Cara Maria Sorbello is back on "The Challenge" — but her triumphant return to the franchise that launched her career is diminished by the fact that she can't win this season.

"Challenge" viewers last saw Cara on Season 34, titled "War of the Worlds 2," which aired in 2019. And since she left, fans have clamored for her return — but not like this. Cara is set to appear on Season 39 of "The Challenge," also known as "Battle for a New Champion." But according to MTV, she's returning not as a regular competitor, but as one of 10 champions whose sole purpose is to cause chaos and serve as hurdles for the players who are actually competing.

In this game, 24 contenders will compete for the season's cash prize and the title of "Challenge" champion. As the show's trailer makes clear, the returning players aren't strangers to the franchise, but none of them have won yet. The 10 champions invited back to stand in their way are not only not eligible to compete for the grand prize, but they won't even be entering the house.

The idea that if contenders want to become champions, they first have to beat a champion in an elimination is an interesting premise. But it means players like Cara will enjoy far less screen time, fewer opportunities to compete, and will have no reason to politic or employ any kind of social game. That's not quite the homecoming she deserves.