The Challenge: What Happened To Cara Maria Sorbello?

Cara Maria Sorbello is an accomplished veteran of "The Challenge," appearing in more than 180 episodes and winning three seasons overall. Her most recent "Challenge" run was on Season 34, titled "War of the Worlds 2," which aired in 2019. By its conclusion she was one of two runners-up. She will also compete on "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 which is slated to premiere during the latter half of 2023.

Prior to her "Challenge" return, Sorbello branched out into a few additional reality series. For example, just before her most recent "Challenge" season, an episode of MTV's "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" premiered featuring her and her partner — and fellow "Challenge" alumnus — Paulie Calafiore. Then, in 2020 she showed up in the last episode of "Big Brother" Season 22 to cheer for Paulie's brother Cody Calafiore, who ended up becoming its winner. Finally, she appeared on the only season to date of MTV reality series "Game of Clones" as a contestant.

Sorbello has also acted on a few occasions, first voicing a character in a children's web series titled "Kindly Kenney." She followed that up with work on a couple of films and a TV series for Christian streaming service UP Faith & Family. Moving forward, she's scheduled to reprise her character from two of these UP projects before appearing in a romantic comedy titled "Love in Storytown" and a horror movie called "Peek-A-Boo."