Godzilla: Minus One's Plot Teases The Series' Original Monster - Humans

With the recent teaser release for "Godzilla Minus One," fans are preparing themselves for more city-stomping action. While newcomers to the franchise may be familiar with the image of Godzilla laying waste to major cities, what may not be as apparent are the tragic origins behind this concept.

Coming out less than a decade after the devastating U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Ishiro Honda's 1954 "Godzilla" was made as a response to this tragedy. Following the war, Japanese filmmakers were restricted from producing content relating to the subject. So rather than directly addressing the topic, the team chose to use Godzilla as a metaphor for the atrocities brought upon by nuclear warfare and mankind's ignorance.

Much of this can be seen in the film's imagery, from Tokyo being absorbed in flames to the opening showcasing the destruction of the fishing boat, the latter of which is an explicit reference to the American hydrogen bomb test that affected the Lucky Dragon No. 5 fishing boat. Even many of Godzilla's trademark features are rooted in this ideology, such as his radioactive atomic breath, indestructible nature, and rough skin meant to look like the keloid scars of bomb victims.

"Godzilla Minus One," which has a dark meaning to its title alone, is set in post-war Japan and will have Godzilla as a destructive force, making it many Western fans' first time experiencing the franchise's darker side. If you're curious why American audiences aren't as accustomed to seeing Godzilla in this light, there's a good reason for it.