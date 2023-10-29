Frasier: Why Celebrity Photos Appear At The End Of Some Episodes

The original run of "Frasier" went for 11 seasons and remains a beloved classic to this day, to the point of receiving a revival series on Paramount+. However, all these years later, there are still many questions fans may have about the sitcom, such as figuring out Maris' ultimate fate. Another mystery is why there are black-and-white celebrity headshots at the end of some episodes.

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) hosts a radio show throughout the series, and people call in with often humorous problems and seek advice. In many cases, these were celebrity voices. Some of the famous names making audial appearances include Halle Berry, Ben Stiller, Jodie Foster, Helen Mirren, David Duchovny, and a young Elijah Wood. The headshots were shown at the end of a given season, so it was up to viewers to figure out which celebrity was which caller.

The callers were always a major source of comedy on the show. Many of them made up their characters' problems on the spot, resulting in even more humorous reactions.