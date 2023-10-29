Frasier: Why Celebrity Photos Appear At The End Of Some Episodes
The original run of "Frasier" went for 11 seasons and remains a beloved classic to this day, to the point of receiving a revival series on Paramount+. However, all these years later, there are still many questions fans may have about the sitcom, such as figuring out Maris' ultimate fate. Another mystery is why there are black-and-white celebrity headshots at the end of some episodes.
Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) hosts a radio show throughout the series, and people call in with often humorous problems and seek advice. In many cases, these were celebrity voices. Some of the famous names making audial appearances include Halle Berry, Ben Stiller, Jodie Foster, Helen Mirren, David Duchovny, and a young Elijah Wood. The headshots were shown at the end of a given season, so it was up to viewers to figure out which celebrity was which caller.
The callers were always a major source of comedy on the show. Many of them made up their characters' problems on the spot, resulting in even more humorous reactions.
Frasier featured many celebrities getting raunchy on the air
"Frasier" became interactive with the celebrity headshots, and, over time, viewers have managed to match the celebrity with the caller. One of the best radio call-ins on "Frasier" is David Duchovny, who starred as Tom on Season 3, Episode 22 — "Frasier Loves Roz." His character calls in wondering if he's really in love with his girlfriend or only wants to stay with her due to the physical aspect. It's then humorously revealed Tom has been with his partner for six years and really should've figured this out by now.
Those types of sexual calls were commonplace, save for Elijah Wood, who was only 13 years old during his appearance. He plays Ethan, who wants some advice because he's getting picked on by other kids at his school. In some instances, the callers mirror whatever Frasier is going through. For example, Season 1, Episode 20 — "Fortysomething" — sees the doctor go through a midlife crisis of sorts. He then receives a call from Rachel, played by Reba McEntire, who's worried about her husband's attachment to his late wife. In the process of moving the urn containing her ashes, she drops it, with a visceral crash being heard on the air.
With so many callers over the years, "Frasier" boasts some of the most impressive celebrity cameos on a sitcom, even if viewers don't see them. Sadly, the revival sees Frasier switch professions and locations, so there likely won't be as many opportunities for guest calls this time.