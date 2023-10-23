What Happened To Niles' Ex-Wife Maris On Frasier Is Really Messed Up
During the original run of "Frasier," Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves) may have been endgame, but it was a recurring gag on the series to bring up Niles' ex-wife, Maris. She was never seen on the series, but she constantly caused him problems. Following a separation, Maris ends up cheating on Niles with their marital therapist. They eventually divorce, allowing Niles to pursue Daphne in earnest, but even after they call it quits for good, it wouldn't be the end of the road for the unseen paramour, leading to the question, "What happened to Maris in 'Frasier?'"
"Frasier" may have been a sitcom, but it presented a dark fate for Niles' ex-wife. She eventually enters a relationship with an Argentinian polo player, whom she claims to have killed in self-defense. The last viewers heard of Maris, she escaped to a private island owned by her wealthy family. She can't be extradited from the island, which basically means she has to spend the rest of her life there or else risk going to prison.
In an odd way, it was a fitting end for the character. She was never seen anyway, and now, she's literally stranded, unable to have any contact with people from her former life. Meanwhile, Niles and Daphne had a son together, David (Anders Keith), who's a Harvard student during the 2023 revival series. It's clear who came out on top in this instance.
Don't expect to see Maris in the Frasier reboot
Maris remaining unseen was a classic running gag that persisted throughout all 11 seasons. Keeping the character's true face a mystery gave the writers leeway to describe her in extraordinary terms. For example, on Season 5's "Voyage of the Damned," Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) mentions how Maris had no pigmentation on her skin, similar in quality to ahi tuna. To find an actor fitting those descriptors would've been tough, so it was likely easier to keep her an enigma.
And it's unlikely she'll appear on the "Frasier" reboot on Paramount+. When news of the revival first came around, fans were instantly disappointed when it followed that Pierce wouldn't return as Niles because he didn't want to come back for the sake of coming back. Without Niles on the show, it wouldn't make much sense to include Maris at this point although fans would undoubtedly be thrilled if she continues getting mentioned.
On the other hand, Niles' absence opens the doors for the running gag to continue but with a different target. After all, it seems like Frasier will spend quite a bit of time with Niles' son, David. The two could continue talking about Niles, describing him in increasingly flamboyant ways. In this way, Niles would become the new Maris where he's consistently a focal point without ever being seen. Then again, the revival just started. If it gets picked up for more seasons, there's always a chance Niles and Daphne could come later, and a good way to get viewers' attention would be for Niles and Maris to meet face-to-face ... on camera, at least.