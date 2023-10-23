What Happened To Niles' Ex-Wife Maris On Frasier Is Really Messed Up

During the original run of "Frasier," Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves) may have been endgame, but it was a recurring gag on the series to bring up Niles' ex-wife, Maris. She was never seen on the series, but she constantly caused him problems. Following a separation, Maris ends up cheating on Niles with their marital therapist. They eventually divorce, allowing Niles to pursue Daphne in earnest, but even after they call it quits for good, it wouldn't be the end of the road for the unseen paramour, leading to the question, "What happened to Maris in 'Frasier?'"

"Frasier" may have been a sitcom, but it presented a dark fate for Niles' ex-wife. She eventually enters a relationship with an Argentinian polo player, whom she claims to have killed in self-defense. The last viewers heard of Maris, she escaped to a private island owned by her wealthy family. She can't be extradited from the island, which basically means she has to spend the rest of her life there or else risk going to prison.

In an odd way, it was a fitting end for the character. She was never seen anyway, and now, she's literally stranded, unable to have any contact with people from her former life. Meanwhile, Niles and Daphne had a son together, David (Anders Keith), who's a Harvard student during the 2023 revival series. It's clear who came out on top in this instance.