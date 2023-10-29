Invincible: The Name Of Mark's [SPOILER] Means More Than You Might Think

"Invincible" has taken the animated world by storm with its brutally violent and incredibly adult take on the world of superheroes and archvillains. Though the series contains plenty of classic superhero staples like fighting giant monsters and saving civilians from certain death, it also has a shocking level of violence that most shows can't even begin to approach.

That's not to suggest that it's all doom and gloom on "Invincible," though. The show, which features comedic actors like Andrew Rannels, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, and Jason Mantzoukas, regularly skewers the genre's tropes for laughs and contains plenty of acerbic wit to match its more nasty bits.

There's also a really sly reference that has been hiding in plain sight throughout the show. The high school that Mark (Steven Yeun) and his friends attend is called Reginald VelJohnson High School, a tiny detail that ties to a few other aspects of "Invincible" as well that fans of a certain age can appreciate. The first and most obvious is that VelJohnson himself is in the show and plays a character named Principal Winslow, but that's just the tip of the iceberg for this multi-layered joke.