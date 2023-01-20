We Finally Know When To Expect Invincible Season 2

"Invincible" surprised the world when Season 1 dropped on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, giving fans a bloody and violent take on the superhero genre. Robert Kirkman ("The Walking Dead") brought his award-winning comic book series to the streaming service, bringing a lot of his "Walking Dead" cast members with him.

While "Invincible" Season 1 took forever to make it to our TVs, it delivered in every way possible. Audiences got to experience Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) origin growing up as the son of an alien and the most powerful superhero in the world, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Once he develops his powers, Mark becomes Invincible and falls under the tutelage of his father, who teaches him how to become a renowned superhero of his own. Mark eventually squares off against his father, whose race sent him to conquer Earth. Omni-Man's love for his family convinces him to leave the planet, but something's got us feeling like we haven't seen the last of him.

"Invincible" Season 1 was everything newcomers and longtime fans of the comics could hope to see. It's gory, violent, emotional, and, best of all, it only covered an incredibly small portion of the comics, meaning there's much more "Invincible" on the way. Fans have patiently waited for any updates regarding Season 2, while the show's Twitter account has continued to troll them with vague information. Thankfully, that's all coming to an end as Amazon finally revealed when fans can expect to see more of Mark's journey.