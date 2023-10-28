The Mission: Impossible 7 Easter Egg Christopher McQuarrie Says Everyone Missed

Are you really as big a "Mission: Impossible" fan as you think you are? Whether or not you spotted this easter egg should answer that question. On the commentary track for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" (which can be found on Blu-ray and DVD copies of the blockbuster, available October 31), writer-director Christopher McQuarrie points out a small detail that, in his words, "almost no one on the planet has noticed." This hidden reference comes early in the film's runtime, during the intelligence briefing in which Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) is reintroduced.

As the camera tracks National Intelligence director Denlinger (Cary Elwes), eagle-eyed fans have a chance to spot the hanging portrait of none other than former CIA director Erika Sloane, Angela Bassett's character from "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." Speaking to film editor Eddie Hamilton, who joins McQuarrie for the commentary track, McQuarrie laughs, "I've been enjoying [that], while everybody is picking out easter eggs in this movie that aren't easter eggs [and] references to other movies that aren't references to other movies, they're missing the fact that Angela Bassett's photograph is on the wall directly behind Cary Elwes."

But Bassett's missable cameo isn't just a bit of fan service. McQuarrie describes it as a bit of subtle "storytelling," perhaps meant to draw attendant fans' attention to her absence and replacement.