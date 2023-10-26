David Crane Isn't Frasier's Only Family Member To Fail Horribly At [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Trivial Pursuits"

For its first three episodes, the "Frasier" revival has juggled a combination of familiar elements — such as Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) himself and the many call-backs to his earlier shows — and introductions for all the new players. After all, from Frasier's now-adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) to multiple completely new characters, many people are taking their very first steps in the grand Crane saga.

Episode 4, "Trivial Pursuits," has already established the new cast well enough to indulge in some truly classic "Frasier" antics, not unlike the ones that the titular character and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) get up to in the original show. The episode derives its name from its two central premises: Frasier, Alan (Nicholas Cornwall), and Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) trying and failing to dominate a pub quiz, and Freddy attempting to show Frasier how important his firefighter job is on what turns out to be the quietest night possible.

The latter arc gives us one of the most delightful jokes of the episode, as Freddy's coworkers repeatedly misread Niles' son David Crane (Anders Keith) and treat him as an impoverished orphan. Because of this, they get David a cool new bike as a gift, which he's extremely excited about — and utterly incapable of riding, crashing the second they let him go.

As it turns out, David isn't alone with his subpar bike-riding skills. This seems to be something of a family trait among the fussier Cranes, as in Season 10, Episode 16 of the original "Frasier," Niles and Frasier prove to be just as bad at it.