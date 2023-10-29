One Mission: Impossible 7 Phrase May Hold The Key To Dead Reckoning Part Two

In a world of passphrases, "Mission: Impossible" has hidden potentially one of its biggest in plain sight. According to the frequent Tom Cruise collaborator and man behind the modern "Mission: Impossible" series, Christopher McQuarrie, the unassuming phrase "good luck" will end up being important in the next installment. "Good luck" is spoken and written a surprising number of times in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," with the writer-director describing it on the film's commentary track as "a motif that's gonna pay off in '[Dead Reckoning] Part Two.'"

Film editor Eddie Hamilton — who joined McQuarrie in recording thoughts and observations for the hit summer blockbuster's Blu-ray and DVD copies, set to be released October 31 — first pointed out this recurring "theme" during the scene in which IMF agent Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) decodes an apparent explosive controlled by the artificial intelligence known as the Entity. After Benji answers a number of riddles and revealing questions, his final test is to assemble the phrase "GOOD LUCK" using a rolling alphanumeric mechanism.

Though this is likely the moment that sticks in most viewers' minds, two other instances employing the expression point to what appears to be a core, underlying idea in McQuarrie's entire "Mission: Impossible" series.