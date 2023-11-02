Whatever Happened To Paul Wesley After The Vampire Diaries?

Shortly after "The Vampire Diaries” wrapped, Paul Wesley landed on another fantasy TV show when he snagged the role of Josh in the Refinery29 anthology series, "Fabled." The pilot episode, "Anodyne," showcases the story of Alice/Allie (Zosia Mamet) and Dorothy/Dee (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) after they meet in a behavioral health center and are made to question the reality of their fairy tale experiences. Wesley's character, Josh, is a fellow patient at the center who experiences severe depression. The actor portrays Josh's nuances with authentic depth and helps the supporting character to shine.

According to series co-creator and Episode 1 star Zosia Mamet, the show aspired to explore timeless fairy tale heroines as marginalized characters and spin the standard tropes. In 2018, Mamet told Cultured Vultures that she and "Fabled" co-creator, Evan Jonigkeit, wanted to create plotlines for the heroines in an empowered, modern-day aftermath of their classic stories. "We started talking about what happens to these characters after the story is over. What would happen if their worlds collided?" she said.

Although "Anodyne" debuted at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, was helmed by actress-director Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan on "Once Upon a Time"), and received some critical buzz, a full season was never picked up by a network or streaming service. However, as "Fabled" was envisioned as an anthology, Wesley's character arc for Josh wrapped up nicely in the show's only episode.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.