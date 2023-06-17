Vampire Diaries: What Happened To Damon Actor Ian Somerhalder After The Show?

Created at the height of Cullen-fueled "Twilight" insanity, "The Vampire Diaries" sought to be a "have your bloody cake and eat it too" sort of affair, positing impossibly good-looking vamps into a saga fronting equal amounts of swooning twee drama, and sexy, blood-soaked brutality. And as far as the hit series' impossibly good-looking bloodsuckers go, most "Vampire Diaries" fans would agree they didn't get more dashing than Damon Salvatore.

The character was, of course, portrayed by Ian Somerhalder for eight full seasons of vamped-out madness on "The Vampire Diaries." Somerhalder's Damon embodied the sinister, sexy, and sometimes silly spirit of The CW hit perhaps more than any other character in the ensemble. And Somerhalder leaned giddily into every single facet of "The Vampire Diaries," earning legions of adoring fans along the way.

Those fans were no doubt devastated when "The Vampire Diaries" ended its 171-episode run in 2017. While Somerhalder surely was, as well, that end did offer a new beginning for the actor. He probably surprised even some of his biggest fans when he followed his "Vampire Diaries" gig with another vampire-centric drama in the Netflix series, "V-Wars." Somerhalder did not, however, don pointy teeth in the series, instead portraying Dr. Luther Swann, a physician hoping to put an end to a resurfaced viral infection that turns normal humans into blood-thirsty vampires. And if you've seen "V-Wars," you know Somerhalder was pretty good in the role.