Why Ridley Scott's Napoleon Is Rated R - Everything Parents Should Know

Ridley Scott is set to unleash his next major epic onto audiences.

As far as living legends go, it's impossible to deny the impact Scott's work has had on both audiences and other filmmakers. The director behind cultural touchstones like "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," and so much more, Scott is now on track to peel back the layers on French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Over the last few years, the filmmaker has focused on biopics, dramatizing the life of billionaire J. Paul Getty in 2017's "All the Money in the World." And later in 2021, he debuted "The Last Duel," which highlighted one of France's most chaotic duels, and "House of Gucci," which revealed the inner workings of the Gucci fashion empire.

Now, he's tapped "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix in for what looks like the definitive retelling of Napoleon's life. Simply titled "Napoleon," the nearly three-hour-long picture is set to be another major milestone in the director's career. Like his previous three biopic efforts, the film is rated R, which means it isn't suitable for those under the age of 17. The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has rated "Napoleon" R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content, and brief language.

Considering Mr. Bonaparte is widely considered to be one of the most violent military commanders in history, it isn't too surprising that Scott's "Napoleon" features instances of strong violence and grisly images. A brief look at the film's promotional material confirms that the project will feature large-scale battles and moments of violence, making this a film that isn't for the faint of heart.