Why Ridley Scott's Napoleon Is Rated R - Everything Parents Should Know
Ridley Scott is set to unleash his next major epic onto audiences.
As far as living legends go, it's impossible to deny the impact Scott's work has had on both audiences and other filmmakers. The director behind cultural touchstones like "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," and so much more, Scott is now on track to peel back the layers on French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Over the last few years, the filmmaker has focused on biopics, dramatizing the life of billionaire J. Paul Getty in 2017's "All the Money in the World." And later in 2021, he debuted "The Last Duel," which highlighted one of France's most chaotic duels, and "House of Gucci," which revealed the inner workings of the Gucci fashion empire.
Now, he's tapped "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix in for what looks like the definitive retelling of Napoleon's life. Simply titled "Napoleon," the nearly three-hour-long picture is set to be another major milestone in the director's career. Like his previous three biopic efforts, the film is rated R, which means it isn't suitable for those under the age of 17. The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has rated "Napoleon" R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content, and brief language.
Considering Mr. Bonaparte is widely considered to be one of the most violent military commanders in history, it isn't too surprising that Scott's "Napoleon" features instances of strong violence and grisly images. A brief look at the film's promotional material confirms that the project will feature large-scale battles and moments of violence, making this a film that isn't for the faint of heart.
Napoleon focuses on the military commander and his wife Joséphine
What may surprise parents, however, is that "Napoleon" has also been rated R for sexual content. While the film is no doubt about Napoleon's rise to power, Ridley Scott's epic will also highlight his relationship with his (first) wife Joséphine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby). While speaking with Empire, Scott opened up about how the film is just as much about Joséphine as it is about the French commander. "It was very hard work, because it's so easy to start talking about battles when I want to talk about Napoleon," the director explained. "So I kept reining it in, I kept going back to Joséphine." In a preview for Entertainment Weekly, the outlet made a note to highlight how Scott wanted to make the romance between Napoleon and Joséphine at the heart of the film.
Ultimately, it's up to parents and guardians to decide if "Napoleon" is appropriate for their children. Perhaps parents should consider watching some of Scott's previous R-rated biopics, such as "The Last Duel" or "House of Gucci" to get an idea of the director's style before making a definitive decision. Prospective viewers should also know that Scott intends to release a four-hour-plus director's cut of the film on Apple TV+. That version of the film will feature over an hour more of footage, though it remains to be seen what that version is rated. Speaking to Empire (via IndieWire), Scott hinted that the director's cut will focus more on Joséphine, so it's possible some parents may want to wait and show that more nuanced version of the film to their children.
"Napoleon" hits cinemas on November 22. There's no word yet on when the director's cut will hit Apple TV+.