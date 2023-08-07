Napoleon: Why Joaquin Phoenix Slapped His Co-Star Vanessa Kirby While Filming

Given the ferocious presence he brought to the director's 2000 action epic "Gladiator" as the evil Prince Commodus, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Joaquin Phoenix was deeply involved In shaping Ridley Scott's upcoming "Napoleon" movie. And while the film chronicles the historic French emperor's time in battle, also integral to the narrative is Napoleon Bonaparte's erratic marriage to his first wife, Joséphine, played by "The Crown" and "Mission: Impossible" star Vanessa Kirby.

To ensure authenticity, "Napoleon" scribe David Scarpa incorporated historical text into his screenplay. "We were using the real words from their divorce in the church," Kirby told Empire magazine. "When that happens, you can faithfully go through an archival re-enactment of it and read out the lines and then go home. But we always wanted to surprise each other." Thankfully, Kirby added, Phoenix was willing to take chances and delve into the darker aspects of Napoleon and Joséphine's ill-fated union. "It's the greatest thing when you have a creative partner and you say, 'Right, everything's safe. I'm with you. And we're gonna go to the dark places together,'" Kirby said.

According to Empire, part of the surprise came when the "Joker" Oscar winner made real physical contact with Kirby by slapping her. Phoenix recalled, "She said, 'Look, whatever you feel, you can do.' I said, 'Same thing with you.' She said, 'You can slap me, you can grab me, you can pull me, you can kiss me, whatever it is.'"