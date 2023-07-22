Star Wars: John Boyega Confirms If He Is Finally Open To Playing Finn Again
As Disney prepares for the return of "Star Wars" to the big screen, some stars from the franchise have a new perspective on returning. John Boyega, who portrayed stormtrooper-turned-rebel hero Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, has recently discussed potentially reprising his role following some notable setbacks.
In a 2020 GQ interview, Boyega openly expressed his frustrations with Disney's handling of his character and the vitriolic backlash actors such as he and Kelly Marie Tran received from toxic fans. In a 2022 interview with SiriusXM, "The Woman King" star was asked about his thoughts on coming back to the role. "At this point, I'm cool off it. I'm good off it," he stated. "I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things ... I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me."
Since then, with the announcement of Disney's upcoming sequel trilogy follow-up set to feature Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker, rumors have circulated regarding Boyega's possible comeback. While nothing has been officially announced, the actor has since been more open about returning, saying in an interview with TechRadar, "That [those comments] was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project. But I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities." However, this switch was not out of the blue, as Boyega has noticed Disney's recent treatment of actors of color.
Boyega's actions helped future Star Wars actors receive protection
What John Boyega had to go through while making the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy never should have happened. However, the actor's subsequent willingness to address the touchy subject matter head-on may have helped incite change to help similar performers thrive within the franchise.
During the release of the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Reva Sevander actress Moses Ingram received endless amounts of misogynistic and racist messages across social media. However, Disney and other cast members, such as Ewan McGregor, were quick to call out the hate-filled comments, rallying behind Ingram unstintingly. During the aforementioned SiriusXM interview, Boyega shared how the overwhelming support justified his own experience.
"Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected," Boyega commented. "It makes me feel like, 'ok, cool, I am not the elephant in the room,' because when I started, it really wasn't a conversation you could bring up ... but now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support, it for me fulfills my time where I didn't get the support ... For me to see other people accepted ... it's fantastic."
It may have been long overdue to see such widespread aid for mistreated actors, but the change has nevertheless made an impact on Boyega and his outlook on the "Star Wars" franchise.