Star Wars: John Boyega Confirms If He Is Finally Open To Playing Finn Again

As Disney prepares for the return of "Star Wars" to the big screen, some stars from the franchise have a new perspective on returning. John Boyega, who portrayed stormtrooper-turned-rebel hero Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, has recently discussed potentially reprising his role following some notable setbacks.

In a 2020 GQ interview, Boyega openly expressed his frustrations with Disney's handling of his character and the vitriolic backlash actors such as he and Kelly Marie Tran received from toxic fans. In a 2022 interview with SiriusXM, "The Woman King" star was asked about his thoughts on coming back to the role. "At this point, I'm cool off it. I'm good off it," he stated. "I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things ... I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me."

Since then, with the announcement of Disney's upcoming sequel trilogy follow-up set to feature Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker, rumors have circulated regarding Boyega's possible comeback. While nothing has been officially announced, the actor has since been more open about returning, saying in an interview with TechRadar, "That [those comments] was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project. But I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities." However, this switch was not out of the blue, as Boyega has noticed Disney's recent treatment of actors of color.