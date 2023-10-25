The Big Bang Theory: How Long Were Leonard & Priya Together?

The physicists on "The Big Bang Theory" can break down some of the most complicated scientific principles in existence, but that doesn't mean they know enough to avoid getting involved in toxic relationships. And the romance between Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Raj's younger sister Priya Koothrappali (Aarti Mann) is arguably one of the more destructive relationships the show has ever portrayed.

"The Big Bang Theory" never explicitly states the exact length of Leonard and Priya's coupling, but we have a general idea of the timeline. They meet at Bob's Big Boy in Toluca Lake on April 12, 2005, five years before the character is first introduced. At the time, Raj asks Howard and Leonard not to hit on her, but Leonard and Priya end up hooking up anyway — an inciting incident that sets the tone for the rest of their compromised romance, which lasts around a year.

The audience first meets Priya in person in Season 4, Episode 6, also known as "The Irish Pub Formulation." Priya, a successful corporate attorney, is briefly visiting her brother in Los Angeles during a layover, and she and Leonard end up spending the night together. Leonard sees a future with her and offers to join her in India, but she rebuffs him, worried about what her parents might think if she brought a non-Indian boy home. Leonard attempts to keep the fact that he broke his pinky promise to Raj a secret, but the truth comes out and Leonard confesses that he and Priya spent the night together.