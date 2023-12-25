The Ending Of Ferrari Explained

The fate of Ferrari as a company is one of the biggest things hanging in the balance throughout the film. With Ferrari losing its sense of dominance in the racing world and struggling to find lucrative success in a fast-growing industry, it's on the verge of collapse. This fear is what drives Enzo to keep his company from falling apart. It's something that causes rifts in his personal life — especially with Laura — and puts the pressure on everyone at Ferrari to win. Sadly though, it's also what makes the ending so bittersweet. Although Ferrari does win the Mille Miglia, it comes at the cost of more than just Alfonso's life. With many believing that a manufacturing issue with the tire caused the crash, the deaths of many bystanders — including children — are placed on their shoulders.

With the news of Laura cashing that check, it seems the end is near for Ferrari. However, Laura offering Enzo a new deal is music to his ears — but it comes with new complications. He can't give Ferrari or the Ferrari name to Piero while Laura is still alive, and it's a choice that's crushing, but one that he likely feels he has to make. He's risked everything to keep Ferrari alive and although he wants Piero to truly feel like his son, Ferrari is too meaningful to let go. Although we learn that Piero inherited everything after Laura's death, Enzo's choice shows how much Ferrari's legacy meant to him.