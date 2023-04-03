Michael Mann Revs Up Heat 2, With Adam Driver Set To Star

Filmmaker Michael Mann ("The Last of the Mohicans," "Ali," "Public Enemies") will return to the gritty world of his criminal protagonist, Neil McCauley, in an upcoming sequel to his 1995 classic, "Heat." McCauley was originally portrayed by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro ("The Godfather Part II," "Taxi Driver," "Midnight Run"), and the master thief squared off against LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, who was portrayed by another "Godfather" franchise alum, Al Pacino. Mann served triple duty on the first movie, as he wore the respective hats of writer, producer, and director.

According to an exclusive broken by Deadline, negotiations are reportedly in progress for Warner Bros. to come aboard and provide the financing for "Heat 2". It's also been reported that Adam Driver is being courted to play De Niro's character, McCauley, in the sequel. Driver most recently appeared in the science fiction adventure "65."

At the time of this writing, neither Warner Bros., Mann, nor Driver has confirmed any involvement in the project. De Niro was 52 years old when he took on the role of McCauley three decades ago, so it's obvious that Driver will play a significantly younger version of the mastermind.