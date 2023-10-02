Ferrari Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Director And More Details

2023 is turning out to be a surprisingly memorable and diverse movie year. In addition to massive box office successes like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Barbie," and "Oppenheimer," there have been smaller, equally acclaimed critical darlings like "Asteroid City," "Past Lives," and "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." While there are only a few months left in the year, too, there are still several major forthcoming movies that will blow everyone away in 2023.

One of the year's biggest remaining titles is "Ferrari." The newest film from "Heat" and "Collateral" filmmaker Michael Mann is shaping up to be both a propulsive racing thriller and an intimate character drama. A long-gestating passion project for Mann, the movie's status as his first feature effort since 2015's "Blackhat" was enough to make it one of the year's most noteworthy non-franchise titles back when it was originally announced. Now, coming off the recent acclaim it received at the Venice International Film Festival in late August, "Ferrari" seems primed to be one of 2023's last great movies.

Taking all of this into account, here's everything that viewers should know about "Ferrari," including when it's set to hit theaters, what it's about, who stars in it, and more.