Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll Is The Chosen One - Not Anakin Skywalker

On "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the three Force-wielding gods of Mortis — the Father (Lloyd Sherr), the Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson), and the Son (Sam Witwer) — make their introduction. The Daughter represents the light side, the Son represents the dark, and the Father acts as a mediator between the two. He maintains balance, and when he grows old and frail, he seeks out Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), whose label as the Chosen One has spread, to take his place. Anakin refuses, and by the time he leaves Mortis, all three of their human-like forms are killed.

While Anakin's death could have acted as a means for him to take up the Father's place, if not, Baylan Skoll could seek that spot. Throughout "Ahsoka," he has made it clear that he isn't necessarily a staunch supporter of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his plans for war. Rather, he sees an alliance with him as a means to an unknown end. Once he reaches Peridea, he shares that something on the planet is calling to him through the Force. We last see him standing atop a statue resembling the Father, with another statue seemingly of the Son on its left and a crumbled one of the Daughter on the right. If Peridea is somehow connected to the Mortis gods, there's a chance that one or more of them are using the Force to signal him, beckoning him to take his place within the trinity, just as the Father did with Anakin decades prior.

One can only hope that we haven't seen the last of Baylan Skoll and that we'll get to see where his transcendental journey into the mysteries of the Force takes him.