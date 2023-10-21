Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll Is The Chosen One - Not Anakin Skywalker
Of all the characters to debut in the "Star Wars" universe on "Ahsoka," Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, has arguably made the most waves among fans. There's an air of mystery surrounding Skoll that mesmerizes fans. No longer a Jedi but not quite a Sith, his motives and desires remain largely unknown by the time the show's first season ends. Assuming his story isn't over yet, he could be in for some big things.
"Star Wars" is fixated on the concept of the Chosen One, who is a prophesied Force user capable of bringing balance to it. It's said in the prequel film trilogy that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) is this remarkable individual, though a case can be made that his son, Luke (Mark Hamill), actually lives up to that moniker. At the same time, there's potential for Skoll to fill that role in the future. He walks the line between the light and dark sides of the Force and expresses disinterest in being a Jedi or a Sith. Also, he seems to believe he's destined for something grand that goes above and beyond the galaxy's endless conflicts.
How grand could his destiny be? Grand on the scale of the powerful and dangerous Mortis gods.
Could Baylan Skoll take the Father's place?
On "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the three Force-wielding gods of Mortis — the Father (Lloyd Sherr), the Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson), and the Son (Sam Witwer) — make their introduction. The Daughter represents the light side, the Son represents the dark, and the Father acts as a mediator between the two. He maintains balance, and when he grows old and frail, he seeks out Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), whose label as the Chosen One has spread, to take his place. Anakin refuses, and by the time he leaves Mortis, all three of their human-like forms are killed.
While Anakin's death could have acted as a means for him to take up the Father's place, if not, Baylan Skoll could seek that spot. Throughout "Ahsoka," he has made it clear that he isn't necessarily a staunch supporter of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his plans for war. Rather, he sees an alliance with him as a means to an unknown end. Once he reaches Peridea, he shares that something on the planet is calling to him through the Force. We last see him standing atop a statue resembling the Father, with another statue seemingly of the Son on its left and a crumbled one of the Daughter on the right. If Peridea is somehow connected to the Mortis gods, there's a chance that one or more of them are using the Force to signal him, beckoning him to take his place within the trinity, just as the Father did with Anakin decades prior.
One can only hope that we haven't seen the last of Baylan Skoll and that we'll get to see where his transcendental journey into the mysteries of the Force takes him.