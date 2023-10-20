Who Does Daredevil's Elden Henson Play In Killers Of The Flower Moon?

Contains mild spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" looks to be another masterpiece from the auteur, with a positively stacked cast that is surely going to be up for some nominations come award season. Of course, there are the big players, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser, to name a few. But the great thing about a movie like this is that every so often, a recognizable actor will appear whom viewers may not have expected, which makes Elden Henson's presence a bit odd, to say the least.

Henson is probably best known these days for playing Foggy Nelson on Netflix's "Daredevil." It remains to be seen if he'll reprise that role in "Daredevil: Born Again," but he's not doing too shabby appearing in a Scorsese picture, however small it may be. He plays Duke Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon," brother to Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart. One would imagine he'd have a decent speaking role, but he doesn't have a single line of dialogue and appears in only one or two scenes before disappearing completely from the narrative.

Elden Henson may not be the biggest name in Hollywood, but "Daredevil" fans will surely recognize him and may be disappointed at how small his role is, especially seeing how he plays someone from the Burkhart family, who are significant when it comes to the Osage Nation murders.