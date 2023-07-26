Daredevil On Disney+: Are Two Key Netflix Characters Returning After All?

For a time, the series of original Marvel TV shows on Netflix including "Daredevil" and "Iron Fist" weren't quite canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but still followed the events of the films. Disney's subsequent, explicitly canonical shows at first seemed to strike their Netflix counterparts from the MCU altogether until Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock showed up in "She-Hulk." Accompanying Cox's then-undeniable incorporation into the MCU was the announcement of a new Disney show titled "Daredevil: Born Again" in which the Netflix "Daredevil" star will once again reprise his formerly latent superhero role.

Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio — who's likewise reintegrated himself into Disney's Marvel TV universe — are already confirmed for this new series. Another former Netflix Marvel star in Jon Bernthal will likewise return as The Punisher in "Born Again." Fans, then, have been left wondering about the fates of the two most important side characters in Netflix's "Daredevil": Murdock's law colleagues Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

As it turns out, D'Onofrio himself effectively confirmed that both of these characters are indeed a part of "Born Again." D'Onofrio implied their return in a Twitter response to a post replying to the news that Murdock will now work at a new firm, decrying Foggy and Karen's presumed absence. "Patience. Patience...," D'Onofrio wrote, practically stating outright that these two characters are set to resurface.