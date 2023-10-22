The Witcher: Report May Spell Doom For Netflix Series After Season 5

Once upon a time, Netflix planned to produce seven seasons for its live-action adaptation of "The Witcher." Then, the series hit a snag. Henry Cavill departed the project after only three seasons, with the unofficial reason being that Netflix harbored zero interest in creating a faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels. Still, in the same breath that Netflix admitted to losing Cavill, the streaming studio announced his replacement, Liam Hemsworth. Then, the series hit another snag. Writing on Season 4 halted during the 2023 WGA Strike, which has since ended. While the next season is back in the hands of writers, it may be one of the last Netflix creates.

According to Redanian Intelligence, an online news outlet dedicated to all things Sapkowski, a rumor is circulating that Netflix will shut "The Witcher" down after Season 5. Should this prove to be true, the last two seasons will need to adapt three books — "Baptism of Fire," "Tower of Swallow," and "Lady of the Lake" — to complete the story. The report also believes this updated road map will include a "dose of original material." Regardless of the franchise's long-term goals, the next season is unlikely to premiere until 2025 at the earliest.