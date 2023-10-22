The Witcher: Report May Spell Doom For Netflix Series After Season 5
Once upon a time, Netflix planned to produce seven seasons for its live-action adaptation of "The Witcher." Then, the series hit a snag. Henry Cavill departed the project after only three seasons, with the unofficial reason being that Netflix harbored zero interest in creating a faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels. Still, in the same breath that Netflix admitted to losing Cavill, the streaming studio announced his replacement, Liam Hemsworth. Then, the series hit another snag. Writing on Season 4 halted during the 2023 WGA Strike, which has since ended. While the next season is back in the hands of writers, it may be one of the last Netflix creates.
According to Redanian Intelligence, an online news outlet dedicated to all things Sapkowski, a rumor is circulating that Netflix will shut "The Witcher" down after Season 5. Should this prove to be true, the last two seasons will need to adapt three books — "Baptism of Fire," "Tower of Swallow," and "Lady of the Lake" — to complete the story. The report also believes this updated road map will include a "dose of original material." Regardless of the franchise's long-term goals, the next season is unlikely to premiere until 2025 at the earliest.
Did Netflix realize how important Henry Cavill was to The Witcher's success
Marketing for Netflix's "The Witcher" featured two load-bearing columns: the public's adoration for Henry Cavill in a silver wig and dirt makeup and the public's adoration for Cavill's passionate respect for nerd culture. Moving into Season 4, Netflix lost both. We no longer exist in an age where star power drives ticket sales — or, in this case, active streaming subscriptions — but "The Witcher" thrived on Cavill's marketability. Geralt of Rivia is as much Cavill's role as Tony Stark belongs to Robert Downey Jr., and replacing him with anyone feels like a step backward.
Should Redaninan Intelligence's report prove true, then maybe Netflix is acknowledging how integral Cavill was to the show's success. That's not to say the series is hopeless without Cavill. Joey Batey garnered well-earned attention as the bard Jaskier with his performance of "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher." And despite Anya Chalotra's ongoing struggle with horseback riding, she's taken audiences by storm as Yennefer of Vengerberg. But goodwill goes a long way to sustaining production, and Netflix's "The Witcher" currently holds, well, not enough to justify four more seasons. Probably. Only time will tell.