Killers Of The Flower Moon: First Reviews Heap Praise On Martin Scorsese And Cast

Martin Scorsese has done it again.

All eyes have been on Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" since the project was first announced in 2017. Based on David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, the Apple TV+ film sees the auteur teaming up with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. What makes "Killers of the Flower Moon" so intriguing is that it's the first time the two big screen titans have worked together (not counting Scorsese's weird $70 million short film to promote a hotel in Macau). After years of anticipation, Scorsese and team have finally debuted the film at the Cannes Film Festival where, as expected, it's receiving heaps of praise.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw gives the film a perfect rating, describing it as an "epic of creeping, existential horror about the birth of the American century," ultimately labeling it "an utterly absorbing film." The film, Scorsese's first since 2019's "The Irishman," details the murders of Osage tribe members in the early 1920s and the ensuing investigations that follow.

Vanity Fair boldly claims that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is unlike any film the "Goodfellas" director has ever made, warning prospective viewers that those "looking for the electric verve of so many of his past films may initially be disappointed." From the film's first trailer, it's clear that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is one of Scorsese's most restrained films, akin to "Silence." While it may not be what Scorsese heads expect, critic Serena Seghedoni says that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is their favorite film from Cannes, calling it a "stunning epic that never feels as long as it is" in a highly positive tweet.