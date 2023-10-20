Marvel Announces Thanos And Hulk Rematch

Thanos is arriving on Earth, and to stop the deadly villain, the new Illuminati is unleashing the Hulk.

Thanos and the Hulk are two of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe. With Titanian-Eternal physiology and strength, the Mad Titan's incredible powers helped him in acquiring the Infinity Gems and in using the Infinity Gauntlet to snap half of life from existence. Meanwhile, Hulk has proven time and time again with numerous feats of dominance that his strength is largely unmatched by his fellow heroes. Now, in the upcoming "Thanos" limited series, the cosmic foe is returning to Earth to find the physical embodiment of Death and continue his decades-long quest to win her affection.

They have clashed on multiple occasions, from Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet to make Hulk a coward in "Infinity Gauntlet" #4 (by Jim Starlin, George Perez, Ron Lim, Josef Rubinstein, Tom Christopher, Bruce N. Solotoff, Jack Morelli, Max Scheele, and Ian Laughlin), to the villain admitting that the hero was one Avenger he avoided fighting due to his impressive strength in "Thanos Quest" (by Starlin, Lim, John Beatty, and Tom Vincent), to Thanos keeping the Hulk like a deadly pet dog at the end of time in "Thanos" #15 (by Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Antonio Fabela, and VC's Clayton Cowles). In "Avengers: Infinity War" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos easily defeated Hulk during the Black Order's infiltration of Thor's Asgardian spaceship. That fight illustrated why Thanos needs to be taken seriously, as he easily dismantled some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.