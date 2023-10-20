The Ending Of The Wretched Explained

As we watch Ben get acclimated to his new life with Liam, we're also shown the terrifying events that unfold just next door. It all begins when mother Abbie (Zarah Mahler) and son Dillon (Blane Crockarell) hit a deer on a drive through the woods. When an attempt to gut it goes wrong, and the animal's carcass is left unattended in the bed of their truck overnight, we watch as a disturbing humanoid creature emerges from the body and begins to stalk the property.

From there, the creature, who we eventually come to learn is some sort of witch, begins taking over the bodies and minds of Abbie's family. First it takes their infant son, whose disappearance is used to lure in Abbie, who's promptly possessed. Her son Dillon is the first to notice something is wrong, and his desperate attempts to escape attract the attention of Ben. He seems to be the only other person who can sense what's wrong, as Abbie's own husband Ty (Kevin Bigley) has seemingly fallen under the witch's spell.

Ben's suspicions are all but confirmed after Dillon never shows up to a sailing lesson at the marina, leading Ben to believe that the truth may lie in the neighbor's cellar. But as he tries to investigate, the witch proves she isn't going down without a fight, using memory-altering abilities and forms of possession to keep Ben and anyone else who tries to stop her at bay.