Pete Davidson Expected To Get Fired After A Year On SNL

"Saturday Night Live" has long acted as a springboard for comics and entertainers. Premiering in 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has seen legends like Chris Farley, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, and many others become household names because of the show. Pete Davidson is from some of the most recent seasons of "Saturday Night Live," and he is famous not only for appearing in the show, but for his personal life as well, which has formed the basis of movies like "The King of Staten Island" and television shows like Peacock's "Bupkis."

However, it seems as if Davidson originally thought that his time on the long-running show wouldn't last for very long. Speaking with Kevin Hart on "Hart to Heart," Davidson explained that he and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels weren't exactly sure how to best apply Davidson's talents to the show. Davidson elaborated, "We really didn't know 'cause I just had stand-up bits and I couldn't do characters or anything like that, so at first I was like, 'Oh, f***, I'll get to be here for a year. I'll get fired, but I still got to do that, and I'll have that credit.' And then I could write for whatever Cartoon Network show, [and] I'll be able to work at least."