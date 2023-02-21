David Harbour Is Ready For Stranger Things To End (& We Can't Argue With His Reasoning)

David Harbour had numerous credits to his name before "Stranger Things" came around, but it's safe to say the Netflix series shot his career into the stratosphere. Since the show came out, he's gotten a ton of high-profile work, including playing Alexei in "Black Widow," a role he'll reprise in the forthcoming "Thunderbolts" movie for Marvel. He's also played the lead in films like "Hellboy" and "Deadly Night," and it all started with the little Netflix show that could.

Harbour owes a lot to "Stranger Things," but even he knows when it's time to say goodbye. In an interview with Discussing Film, Harbour was asked about his thoughts on the show ending, and he responded, "What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there."

Everyone affiliated with "Stranger Things" has benefitted in some way. The young stars of the show have gone on to other projects, like Millie Bobby Brown getting her own franchise in the form of "Enola Holmes." But now is the time for the show to end, as Harbour goes on to say, "We've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time." "Stranger Things" will get one last hoorah, but the future is bright for the series that meant so much to so many.