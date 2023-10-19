Survivor 45: Jeff Probst Isn't Holding Back On Episode 4's Shocking Conclusion

Apparently, Sean Edwards kind of agrees with Jeff Probst and regrets quitting "Survivor" — but he also pushed back on the host's comments. In an exclusive interview with Dalton Ross, the resident "Survivor" expert over at Entertainment Weekly, Edwards said that his gut feeling at the moment was authentic, and while Probst's thoughts on the matter are fair, he does think only he can fully understand his decision.

Edwards went on to tell Ross that while he stands by quitting overall, he thinks he could have been clearer about his reasoning — especially considering that he quit to spend more time with his husband, but contestants who get voted off have to go directly to Ponderosa, a holding area where they remain until the game is finished. "I will say there definitely is, as I've been able to process this experience and come back from it — it's been months since it's been filmed — I'll be honest with myself and with everyone else, that there definitely is an intense feeling of regret about my decision," he said. "And it's okay to have regrets." Throughout his interview, Edwards made it clear that he cherished his brief time on "Survivor," but he also revealed that his intense instinct suggested his time was simply finished.

"I think a lot about how I wish I could have been more flexibly minded in that moment to be able to say, 'Hey, "Survivor," this has been a great experience. It's not really fulfilling what I initially came out here for, but now as a player of the game who loves this game, now I can turn up and play the game instead of asking for this adventure of a lifetime,'" he explained. "So definitely, looking back, I wish I could have been more in that space. I just wasn't. And I have to find a way to come to terms with that."