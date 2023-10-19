Killers Of The Flower Moon Won't Top The Box Office Due To A Surprising Competitor
Martin Scorsese is set to debut his first major theatrical release in years this weekend with "Killers of the Flower Moon," which dramatizes the series of murders that plagued the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Starring frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is already being hailed by critics as one of the director's best efforts. "There's no denying how sharp Scorsese's instincts are as a filmmaker, and it truly cannot be understated that, at 80 years young, he's definitely still got it," wrote /Film critic Lex Briscuso in a 9/10 review, praising the film's performances and depiction of difficult subject matter.
With an all-star cast and career-defining reception, Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set to make a big splash at the box office this weekend, though it won't be able to reach the top of the box office thanks to Taylor Swift and her merry band of Swifties. The Grammy-winning songstress' "The Eras Tour" concert film, which raked in a whopping $92 million stateside last weekend, is set to take the top spot at the box office this weekend thanks to a projected $27-$37 million haul, per Deadline. Because of the potential 70% drop, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is on track to debut in the second spot with a haul estimated between $20 to $25 million.
Killers of the Flower Moon is already a winner for Scorsese
Box office pundits and casual speculators shouldn't be surprised by the massive drop that Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" film is on track to have. While pre-sales were massive, it was obvious from the get-go that this was a cinematic event that would dominate mostly amongst the artist's hardcore fans, who were eager to show up on opening weekend. "The Eras Tour" certainly has tons of life in it — it's already the highest-grossing concert flick of all time, but it's doubtful that'll have much longevity in the coming weekends... unlike "Killers of the Flower Moon."
With a $20 to $25 million opening, Scorsese's three-hour-plus, R-rated, adult-oriented film is already on track to outgross 2016's "Silence," the director's last major theatrical release. His 2019 film "The Irishman," which received a minuscule release before it debuted on Netflix, made just north of $900,000 thanks to a handful of showings. These numbers are especially impressive when one considers that Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and Lily Gladstone haven't been able to promote the picture due to the currently ongoing SAG-AFTRA 2023 strikes.
Yes, "Killers of the Flower Moon" boasts a budget of $200 million, but the massive gamble might pay off for distributor Apple TV+, who is committing to a theatrical release. The 206-minute-long film will eventually debut on the streaming platform, though no release has been confirmed.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" hits cinemas on October 20.