Killers Of The Flower Moon Won't Top The Box Office Due To A Surprising Competitor

Box office pundits and casual speculators shouldn't be surprised by the massive drop that Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" film is on track to have. While pre-sales were massive, it was obvious from the get-go that this was a cinematic event that would dominate mostly amongst the artist's hardcore fans, who were eager to show up on opening weekend. "The Eras Tour" certainly has tons of life in it — it's already the highest-grossing concert flick of all time, but it's doubtful that'll have much longevity in the coming weekends... unlike "Killers of the Flower Moon."

With a $20 to $25 million opening, Scorsese's three-hour-plus, R-rated, adult-oriented film is already on track to outgross 2016's "Silence," the director's last major theatrical release. His 2019 film "The Irishman," which received a minuscule release before it debuted on Netflix, made just north of $900,000 thanks to a handful of showings. These numbers are especially impressive when one considers that Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and Lily Gladstone haven't been able to promote the picture due to the currently ongoing SAG-AFTRA 2023 strikes.

Yes, "Killers of the Flower Moon" boasts a budget of $200 million, but the massive gamble might pay off for distributor Apple TV+, who is committing to a theatrical release. The 206-minute-long film will eventually debut on the streaming platform, though no release has been confirmed.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" hits cinemas on October 20.