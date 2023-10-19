Rocky Stars React To The Death Of Burt Young

Another actor involved with the "Rocky" franchise posted a tribute to Burt Young after his death. Carl Weathers, who appeared in numerous "Rocky" films as Rocky's rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed, mourned the loss of Young with a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The post reads: "RIP, Burt Young! A beautiful and talented soul. He was such an integral part of the Rocky family. 'You want the bird? Go get the bird.' Paulie will be with us forever! #BePeace."

Outside of "Rocky" stars, several other notable talents from across the industry spoke out regarding Young's death. Actor James Woods, who worked with Young on several projects, tweeted a message remembering Young. "Burt Young was a unique and authentic actor," the post reads. "When he played a role, you couldn't imagine anyone else. We did 'Once Upon a Time in America' and a little independent called 'Kicked in the Head' together. RIP, my friend."

"The Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick also shared a picture of herself and Young together along with some similarly warm words for the late star. "Rest In Peace Burt Young," her post reads. "What a great actor and a sweetheart of a man. My deepest condolences to his family."