Rocky Stars React To The Death Of Burt Young
Actor Burt Young has died at the age of 83. While the performer amassed a ton of credits across both film and TV over the course of his nearly 50-year career, he is arguably best known for his role in the original "Rocky" movies as the titular boxer's trusted friend Paulie Pennino. Young's death prompted a groundswell of condolences, mourning, and tributes from the "Rocky" fan community, and even some of the late actor's co-stars spoke up to pay their respects.
Following the news of Young's death, "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a tribute to his fellow actor. The post features a black-and-white throwback shot of Stallone and Young dressed up as their respective "Rocky" characters and talking to each other on set. The caption reads, "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP."
Other stars paid tribute to Young
Another actor involved with the "Rocky" franchise posted a tribute to Burt Young after his death. Carl Weathers, who appeared in numerous "Rocky" films as Rocky's rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed, mourned the loss of Young with a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The post reads: "RIP, Burt Young! A beautiful and talented soul. He was such an integral part of the Rocky family. 'You want the bird? Go get the bird.' Paulie will be with us forever! #BePeace."
Outside of "Rocky" stars, several other notable talents from across the industry spoke out regarding Young's death. Actor James Woods, who worked with Young on several projects, tweeted a message remembering Young. "Burt Young was a unique and authentic actor," the post reads. "When he played a role, you couldn't imagine anyone else. We did 'Once Upon a Time in America' and a little independent called 'Kicked in the Head' together. RIP, my friend."
"The Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick also shared a picture of herself and Young together along with some similarly warm words for the late star. "Rest In Peace Burt Young," her post reads. "What a great actor and a sweetheart of a man. My deepest condolences to his family."