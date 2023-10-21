The Marvels Recasts Fan-Favorite MCU Character & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

"The Marvels" won't just be a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," but also a continuation of "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel." Indeed, the forthcoming superhero film will team Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of her best friend, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), her biggest fan. "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" saw Monica and Kamala each take their first steps toward becoming superheroes of their own. Now, "The Marvels" is set to continue their journeys while also catching up with Larson's Carol, who hasn't played a prominent role in any film or TV show since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

Carol, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Kamala, and Monica aren't the only existing Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who are returning in the forthcoming film, either. Carol's fan-favorite pet Flerken, Goose, is also coming back for the sequel. However, as a character poster recently revealed, the version of Goose that appears in "The Marvels" doesn't look anything like the one featured in "Captain Marvel." Predictably, the apparent recasting has prompted numerous online reactions from MCU fans.

Suffice it to say, viewers have let their feelings about the "new" Goose be known. @BradHintonFilms, for instance, tweeted, "They really couldn't get a new cat that looks like the old cat?," while @btecbradford joked, "The [original] cat [had] creative differences."