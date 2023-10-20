Whatever Happened To Monti Kids After Shark Tank?

It's never too early to begin building healthy minds, and Monti Kids is finding fun ways to do so. The company creates an array of toys designed to suit the developmental needs of children before their school years. Users join a subscription service that provides them with toys as well as additional material such as videos and readings for parents. Its name stems from the time-tested Montessori method of teaching. Created by Italian physician Dr. Maria Montessori, this system places emphasis on engaging children through play and activity as opposed to traditional education methods.

Founder Zahra Kassam graduated from Harvard, where she studied child psychology and education before becoming a certified Montessori instructor. After having her first child, Kassam wanted to find ways of developing his brain as early as possible. She found other parents with similar concerns while teaching a course at a parenting center. Realizing this need, Kassam spent three years developing Monti Kids, officially launching it when her second son was born.

Even in its early stages, Monti Kids was garnering some buzz. Aside from collecting investors, Kassam and company were invited to prestigious events such as the Harvard Cutting Edge of Early Education Meeting, the Lego Ideas conference, and the White House Early Education Summit.