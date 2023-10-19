Netflix Subscribers Hit With Another Round Of Price Hikes

As the streaming wars rage on, Netflix has managed to remain one of the major players alongside the likes of Disney+ and Max. In addition to offering subscribers their favorite movies and television shows from different studios and eras, the streamer has continued to provide users with original productions such as the Netflix record-shattering "Wednesday," the "Extraction" duology, and "Stranger Things." However, it appears that Netflix is on the brink of making the enjoyment of its vast library a bit more financially strenuous. Yes, it is once again bumping up its prices across multiple subscription plans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's price increases will take effect on Wednesday and specifically impact users in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. In the U.S., the basic plan will go from $9.99 per month to $11.99, with the premium plan jumping from $19.99 to $22.99. The ad-supported $6.99 and standard $15.49 tiers will remain unchanged. As for the U.K., the basic plan will increase to 7.99 pounds, and the standard plan will jump to 17.99 pounds. In France, those plans will go to 10.99 euros and 19.99 euros, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, these changes once again come as a result of Netflix hoping to ramp up profits. After all, the previous profit-oriented move the streamer made paid off, and then some.