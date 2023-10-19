Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 11 Veto Ceremony And Final Nominations Cause Chaos

Contains spoilers for Week 11 of "Big Brother 25"

Week 11 of "Big Brother 25" continues its comic book theme, and with Blue Kim and Jag Bains' powers combined, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez are finally facing off in a showmance eviction.

This week, the houseguests are introduced to the "Big Brother" Power of Multiplicity, which not only multiplies the number of players eligible to participate in the Power of Veto competition, but also multiplies the number of vetoes up for grabs. Wins are especially crucial for Felicia Cannon and Blue, who are nominated for eviction. That's also true for Jag, who — after winning Invisible Head of Household — wants to control any vetoes or replacements.

Jag and Blue secure the two POV wins and to their credit, they work hard for their victories. In the Superhero Training Academy competition, both manage to stand on a swinging disc for over two hours, occasionally getting slapped by a robot fist. Jag wins with a time of two hours and six minutes and also wins the opportunity to compete for a cash prize.

In the second competition, Jag has to dead hang for as long as he can, with the houseguests guessing how long he'll last. The longer Jag hangs, the more money he wins. After enduring the previous competition, he only manages to hang for 110 seconds. He wins $3,500 and Blue's guess of 105 seconds earns her the win.

With Blue now able to veto her own nomination, Jag decides to reveal his invisibility status and ultimate plan to her, Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Bowie Jane Ball: He's going to pull Felicia from the block and nominate America and Cory.