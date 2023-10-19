Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 11 Veto Ceremony And Final Nominations Cause Chaos
Contains spoilers for Week 11 of "Big Brother 25"
Week 11 of "Big Brother 25" continues its comic book theme, and with Blue Kim and Jag Bains' powers combined, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez are finally facing off in a showmance eviction.
This week, the houseguests are introduced to the "Big Brother" Power of Multiplicity, which not only multiplies the number of players eligible to participate in the Power of Veto competition, but also multiplies the number of vetoes up for grabs. Wins are especially crucial for Felicia Cannon and Blue, who are nominated for eviction. That's also true for Jag, who — after winning Invisible Head of Household — wants to control any vetoes or replacements.
Jag and Blue secure the two POV wins and to their credit, they work hard for their victories. In the Superhero Training Academy competition, both manage to stand on a swinging disc for over two hours, occasionally getting slapped by a robot fist. Jag wins with a time of two hours and six minutes and also wins the opportunity to compete for a cash prize.
In the second competition, Jag has to dead hang for as long as he can, with the houseguests guessing how long he'll last. The longer Jag hangs, the more money he wins. After enduring the previous competition, he only manages to hang for 110 seconds. He wins $3,500 and Blue's guess of 105 seconds earns her the win.
With Blue now able to veto her own nomination, Jag decides to reveal his invisibility status and ultimate plan to her, Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Bowie Jane Ball: He's going to pull Felicia from the block and nominate America and Cory.
The one thing the houseguests can agree on is they want Camerica gone
Jag Bains' plan to enact a double backdoor blindside on Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez goes over gangbusters with the rest of the house. Fists are pumped and hugs exchanged, and everyone agrees that Jag has, in the words of Cirie Fields, "bossed up." Jag's decision to break away from his and Matt Klotz's former allies is long overdue — and the only ones who don't see it coming are Cory and America.
Jag's reasoning for the blindside is that Cory and America have become too secure in their spots on the show — although he does take accountability and admit that their alliance with him and Matt is part of the reason why the couple has been made to feel so comfortable. The veto ceremony won't be broadcast until Thursday, but the "Big Brother" livestreams show that America was particularly hurt by the nomination because of her friendship with Jag.
Cory and America's confessional interviews in Episode 32 made it clear that they felt they were safe this week, but now that they know they're not, the two have hit the campaign trail — and Cory even put on a suit while making his plea to Cirie. Meanwhile, America has been shopping around for potential backup allies and trying to build a rapport with Blue. The house doesn't appear to trust either Cory or America, but it looks like Cory is the target and the Minutemen are weighing whether or not they can work with America in the future.
To see the unhappy ending for Season 25's showmance, check out "Big Brother" on CBS on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.