Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 11 POV Winner Revealed With A Twist

In the past, Jag Bains rationalized his decision to keep Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez around by saying that if he were to target them, he and Matt Klotz would be the only other powerful duo remaining in the house, leaving them vulnerable to attack from the other houseguests. But during Episode 31, America said that if she had won the Invisible HOH in Week 10, she would have taken a shot at Jag. It would seem prudent for Jag and Matt to strike first — and it appears the Minute Men finally accepted Camercia's willingness to turn on them and decided to make their move. Updates from the "Big Brother" livestream show Jag using his Power of Veto to save Felicia, then nominating America and Cory.

In case there's any doubt about where Cory and America's relationship stands, the two are already making plans to visit each other after the season finishes. They're not going to turn on each other unless they absolutely have to, but now that they're both up on the eviction block, America has a better chance of surviving. Too many people have commented on Cory's snakiness within the game, and America has formed enough strong relationships to keep herself safe. Plus, Blue Kim is running around talking about how she wants all women at the end, and Cory definitely has no place in that plan.

To see how the Camerica nomination shakes out, check out "Big Brother" Season 25 on CBS on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.