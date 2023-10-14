Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 10 HOH Revealed

Contains spoilers for Week 10 of "Big Brother 25"

"Big Brother" introduced a new philosophical paradox this week: Is there any point in having the power of invisibility if you tell everyone around you that you're invisible? Jag Bains brought viewers on a personal exploration through this thought exercise after winning the title of Invisible Head of Household during the BB Comics HOH competition — and then proceeded to undercut his victory by sharing his invisibility status with half the house.

The Invisible HOH competition took place Thursday night following Cameron Hardin's backdoor eviction from the house — his second eviction this season. But with no zombie twists available to resurrect his game, Cameron has become the first member of Season 25's Jury House, and one of the few "Big Brother" fans who doesn't know about Jag's HOH win.

The whole point of the "Big Brother" invisible twist is that contestants don't have to share they've won the HOH title, leaving their fellow houseguests to politic and campaign without a clear understanding of who holds power. Jag seems to be under the impression that sharing the news of his win will build trust with his fellow competitors, so he tells his closest ally and fellow member of the Minutemen, Matt Klotz. Then he tells Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Bowie Jane Ball. The only people Jag hasn't explicitly told are Blue Kim, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon, but Jag is proving himself to be a terrible secret keeper and they have since figured it out.