Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 10 HOH Revealed
Contains spoilers for Week 10 of "Big Brother 25"
"Big Brother" introduced a new philosophical paradox this week: Is there any point in having the power of invisibility if you tell everyone around you that you're invisible? Jag Bains brought viewers on a personal exploration through this thought exercise after winning the title of Invisible Head of Household during the BB Comics HOH competition — and then proceeded to undercut his victory by sharing his invisibility status with half the house.
The Invisible HOH competition took place Thursday night following Cameron Hardin's backdoor eviction from the house — his second eviction this season. But with no zombie twists available to resurrect his game, Cameron has become the first member of Season 25's Jury House, and one of the few "Big Brother" fans who doesn't know about Jag's HOH win.
The whole point of the "Big Brother" invisible twist is that contestants don't have to share they've won the HOH title, leaving their fellow houseguests to politic and campaign without a clear understanding of who holds power. Jag seems to be under the impression that sharing the news of his win will build trust with his fellow competitors, so he tells his closest ally and fellow member of the Minutemen, Matt Klotz. Then he tells Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Bowie Jane Ball. The only people Jag hasn't explicitly told are Blue Kim, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon, but Jag is proving himself to be a terrible secret keeper and they have since figured it out.
What will Jag do with his BB Power of Invisibility?
Week 10 is Jag Bains' week — he won the Power of Veto and Head of Household — but it's unclear how he plans to weaponize his title. If what he's saying on the "Big Brother" livestream is to be believed, he's considering putting Bowie Jane Ball on the block as a pawn against his real target, Blue Kim. However, it seems that he may change his mind about this move.
With only eight players remaining in the game, Blue Kim is the only one without a close ally and seems the most vulnerable to an attack. Matt Klotz and Jag have each other, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez are in a committed showmance, Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields appear to be backing each other up, and while Bowie Jane doesn't have any one person in her corner, Matt and Jag have intimated their intention to take her with them to the final three.
If Jag wanted to make a big move this week, he would nominate Cory and America against each other. But right now, it seems more likely that he takes a shot at Blue and uses Felicia or Cirie as a pawn in his quest to eliminate her. Regardless of how things shake out, the only houseguest who will be sleeping soundly is Jag's closest ally, Matt.
To see how Jag handles his not-so-invisible HOH, check out "Big Brother" Season 25 on CBS on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.