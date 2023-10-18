The Princess Diaries 3 Writer, Producer, And More Details

Miracles happen once in a while — if you believe. A third "Princess Diaries" movie is officially in development at Disney.

Back in November 2022, it was revealed that a third "Princess Diaries" film — which would follow the 2001 original and the 2004 sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" — is in the works. Not only that, but it's a continuation of the story fans already love and will hopefully follow Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia (Anne Hathaway), and it's definitely not a reboot of the same rags-to-riches tale.

Based on the long-running and wildly popular series of novels by Meg Cabot, "The Princess Diaries" tells the story of Mia, a young, unpopular high schooler suddenly thrust into the international spotlight when she learns that she's the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia. Aided by her grandmother Clarisse Renaldi, the queen of Genovia (Julie Andrews), and close family and friends, Mia has to decide whether or not she's willing to change her entire life, relocate from San Francisco, and claim her birthright.

The second film sees Mia five years after the first and back in Genovia, where she realizes she has to get married quickly in order to legally claim the throne as Clarisse steps down. Luckily, Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) presents himself as a potential suitor, though they have some hurdles to overcome when Mia and Nicholas realize their families are feuding. So what could happen in the third film? When will it come out, and who's on the creative team?