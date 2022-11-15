Disney Appears Set To Return To Genovia For The Princess Diaries 3

In the early- and mid-2000s, Anne Hathaway beguiled audiences young and old as the fish-out-of-water American princess-turned-queen in 2001's "The Princess Diaries" and its 2004 sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Both movies engagingly and magically explored the princess fairy tale theme through Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis, with Dame Julie Andrews in fine form as the caretaker of Genovia's throne, Queen Regent Clarisse Renaldi. There was a long stretch of time between the release of the second film and plans for any sort of continuation of the film series. Garry Marshall, the director of the first two movies, met with Hathaway and Andrews in 2016 when both stars agreed to return for a third entry.

That version of the proposed third installment of the franchise never materialized, and its narrative focus has likely shifted completely with the filmmaker's death at the age of 81 in 2018. Audiences will likely never know what direction Marshall would have taken the film in apart from his wish that his two leads as well as Chris Pine, who played Nicholas Deveraux in "Royal Engagement," all return for the third outing. According to Variety, it seems Disney is preparing to return to the Kingdom of Genovia after all, with pre-production already underway for "The Princess Diaries 3." Here are the details.