Loki Season 2 Features Marvel's Weirdest Love Triangle Yet

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 3

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever decides to have a "strangest romance" competition, "Loki" will probably do pretty well thanks to the peculiar relationship between Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) and former rogue Loki, current McDonald's employee Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). As weird love stories go, you'd think that a show that's already introduced a romantic arc involving two variants of the same entity could just sit back and rest on its laurels. Yet, "Loki" Season 2, Episode 3 ups the ante with an even stranger relationship mess — and this time, it's a romantic triangle.

The episode reveals that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) are in Chicago, arriving in 1868 and staying until the 1893 World Fair. Their mission is to locate Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) and set him on a path to take over the Time Variance Authority. While Timely turns out to be pretty different from what they expect, he does click with Renslayer before betraying her and leaving her behind.

Despite this very Kang-like deception, there's clear romantic tension between the two, much to the chagrin of Miss Minutes. As it turns out, the artificial intelligence is not only self-aware, but has a very personal agenda. Miss Minutes has become enamored with its creator over the millennia, so her mission is about more than just reinstating a version of He Who Remains on the TVA throne. She also wishes to acquire a physical body so they can be together in a romantic sense. All of this, of course, is a lot to take in for Timely — as it probably should be, considering the sheer oddness of the whole situation.