Marvel Just Gave Wolverine His Own Infinity Gauntlet

Wolverine gets a major power upgrade with his own special Infinity Gauntlet in new homage cover art from Marvel Comics.

In celebration of Wolverine's 50th anniversary since he first cameoed in "The Incredible Hulk" #180 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, Jack Abel, Christie Scheele, Artie Simek, and Roy Thomas) before making his full first appearance in issue #181, Marvel is releasing 15 new variant covers featuring the fan-favorite hero. The artwork homages the publisher's most iconic covers, including John Buscema's cover for Vision's' first appearance in "Avengers" #57, a "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars" #8-inspired variant from Dan Jurgens showing Logan in place of Spider-Man, and Wolverine jumping into action with his claws unsheathed in David Baldeon's homage to Todd McFarlane's highly replicated cover for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #300.

One of the best Wolverine variants from the new batch of covers comes from Todd Nauck, whose "Avengers Inc." #5 cover homages George Pérez's "Infinity Gauntlet" #1. Instead of Thanos, Death, Silver Surfer, and Marvel's greatest heroes making up the image, Wolverine replaces everyone with several nods to his past. He's seen escaping the Weapon X program, becoming the Phoenix, and assuming the identity of Patch. In the center, the X-Men bruiser takes one of his most powerful forms, wielding an Infinity Gauntlet with his claws popped out around the Infinity Stones. Logan hasn't used the Infinity Gauntlet in the comics the same way the cover shows, but he does have a history with one of Marvel's most powerful cosmic artifacts.