What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Mark Rutland?

Most of the participants on "My 600-lb Life" aim to lose some weight on their own so that they qualify for bariatric surgery with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. However, Season 11's Mark Rutland wanted to pursue a different path. He refused surgery against Dr. Now's wishes, believing he could get healthy all on his own. It's an uphill battle, but he does pretty well. He starts his episode at 715 pounds, but through hard work and dedication, he loses 137 pounds to end up at 578 pounds.

Rutland's episode wasn't too long ago, but he's already made impressive strides. His family was a big source of support for him on the episode, and they're still cheering him on. On his Facebook page, someone wishes him a Happy Sons Day and writes the following, "Happy 44th Sons Day Mark . Could not say enough with your New Health Journey . Loosing over 300 plus pounds on your own . NO SURGERY." It appears he's more than doubled his weight loss achieved on "My 600-lb Life," and he has the pictures to prove it.

He posts regularly on Instagram, mostly about his weight loss journey, with numerous photos of him working up a sweat at the gym. Most importantly, it appears his mental health has improved tremendously. While sharing a birthday post on the platform, he wrote, "It's been a while since I can say this, but I am looking forward to this trip around the sun."