Whatever Happened To Do Amore After Shark Tank?

Popping the question can result in one of the most life-changing days of your life, but now it has the potential of being a similarly transformative event for someone in need. Claiming to be the world's first ethical jeweler company, Do Amore is looking to change how people propose forever. The business not only creates a lush line of sustainably sourced engagement rings made from recycled metals and stones but also provides water wells for developing countries with each ring sold.

Founder Krish Himmatramka began Do Amore in 2014 with a searing image in his mind. As a child, he and his family moved to India, and at one point, he witnessed a child dying in his mother's arms, succumbing to continuous exposure to poor-quality drinking water. Himmatramka would work as an engineer for companies such as BP and Procter & Gamble later in life. While helping drill oil wells, he realized how easy it was to come across water and felt it was unjust that such resources were being wasted while other communities suffered. This, combined with similar ethical questions about the engagement rings he was shopping for at the time, sparked the idea that would grow into Do Amore, which translates to "I give with love" in Latin.

Do Amore started seeing exceptional growth and its founder felt the time was right to dive into "Shark Tank," his first time pitching to any investors. It took four tries for the entrepreneur to get a spot on the show, but he knew telling his story would be worth it in the end.